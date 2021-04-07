A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Kelso Technologies Inc. (KIQ) as it 5-day change was 0.00%

As on April 06, 2021, Kelso Technologies Inc. (AMEX: KIQ) got off with the flyer as it spiked 6.05% to $1.05. During the day, the stock rose to $1.11 and sunk to $0.99 before settling in for the price of $0.99 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KIQ posted a 52-week range of $0.44-$1.48.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $54.17 million, simultaneously with a float of $52.07 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $56.88 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.0010, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.6930.

For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +36.13, operating margin was -9.88 and Pretax Margin of -9.50.

Kelso Technologies Inc. (KIQ) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Railroads industry. Kelso Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.77%, in contrast to 4.96% institutional ownership.

Kelso Technologies Inc. (KIQ) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -11.73 while generating a return on equity of -11.96.

Kelso Technologies Inc. (AMEX: KIQ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Kelso Technologies Inc. (KIQ). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.12. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.10.

In the same vein, KIQ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.03.

Technical Analysis of Kelso Technologies Inc. (KIQ)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Kelso Technologies Inc., KIQ], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 8.95 million was better the volume of 4.64 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 60.88% While, its Average True Range was 0.1297.

Raw Stochastic average of Kelso Technologies Inc. (KIQ) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 58.45%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 63.32% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 106.88% that was lower than 133.60% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.