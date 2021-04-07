Canaan Inc. (CAN) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $6.60: Right on the Precipice

By Zach King
Top Picks

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) started the day on April 06, 2021, with a price decrease of -2.68% at $19.25. During the day, the stock rose to $19.66 and sunk to $18.11 before settling in for the price of $19.78 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CAN posted a 52-week range of $1.76-$39.10.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -945.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $156.67 million, simultaneously with a float of $109.03 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.83 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $17.83, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.60.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 333 workers. It has generated 618,268 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -449,595. The stock had 8.90 Receivables turnover and 1.19 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -37.10, operating margin was -74.04 and Pretax Margin of -72.72.

Canaan Inc. (CAN) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -72.72 while generating a return on equity of -222.53.

Canaan Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -945.00%.

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Canaan Inc. (CAN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 4.26. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 21.26.

In the same vein, CAN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.91.

Technical Analysis of Canaan Inc. (CAN)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN), its last 5-days Average volume was 18.48 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 19.06 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 49.07% While, its Average True Range was 3.75.

Raw Stochastic average of Canaan Inc. (CAN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 45.99%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 21.16% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 156.48% that was lower than 205.44% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

