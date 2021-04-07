Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV) 14-day ATR is 2.59: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE: CCIV) established initial surge of 6.35% at $24.46, as the Stock market unbolted on April 06, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $24.96 and sunk to $23.02 before settling in for the price of $23.00 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CCIV posted a 52-week range of $9.60-$64.86.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $258.75 million, simultaneously with a float of $155.25 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.17 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $29.92.

Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE: CCIV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.59.

In the same vein, CCIV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.01.

Technical Analysis of Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Churchill Capital Corp IV, CCIV]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 51.53 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 55.71% While, its Average True Range was 2.47.

Raw Stochastic average of Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 26.81%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 35.61% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 89.92% that was lower than 154.66% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.