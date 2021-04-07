Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR) last month volatility was 31.48%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: YVR) open the trading on April 06, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 6.32% to $4.04. During the day, the stock rose to $4.22 and sunk to $3.67 before settling in for the price of $3.80 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, YVR posted a 52-week range of $1.27-$7.50.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 20.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 62.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $10.01 million, simultaneously with a float of $8.61 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $59.99 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.57, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.86.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 95 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -1806.19, operating margin was -17287.95 and Pretax Margin of -10954.65.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Electronic Gaming & Multimedia industry. Liquid Media Group Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 21.60%, in contrast to 4.70% institutional ownership.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -10954.65 while generating a return on equity of -68.00. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Liquid Media Group Ltd.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 62.70%.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: YVR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.85. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1596.90.

In the same vein, YVR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.51.

Technical Analysis of Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR)

[Liquid Media Group Ltd., YVR] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 26.27% While, its Average True Range was 0.94.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. .

Sponsored

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Raw Stochastic average of Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 42.62%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 34.47% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 326.25% that was higher than 165.86% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Recent Articles

General Motors (GM) To Invest Almost $30 Billion in EV’s

Markets Briefing Shaun Noe - 0
For the first time in its history, General Motors (GM) plans on investing around $30 billion into electric vehicle development and production. Many investors...
Read more

The Fundamentals Of Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) Are A Compelling Reason To Be Bullish On The Stock

Stock Headlines Steve Mayer - 0
Some investors were pleased to see that the DBI stock's executives that sells high-end footwear, Designer Brands Inc(DBI), acquired new shares of their company...
Read more

The Fundamental Case for and Against Sage Therapeutics (SAGE)

Markets Briefing Shaun Noe - 0
During the past 52 weeks, Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) shares have fallen about 25%. Another reason for the decline in quotations is the drug's inability...
Read more

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) Stock Preview: What You Need To Know

Stock Headlines Sana Meer - 0
Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) has experienced strong growth in its stocks this week. As a result of reducing its debt, the UEC stock has...
Read more

GM Partnered WithSolidEnergy Systems To Produce Cheaper EV Batteries

Markets Briefing Sana Meer - 0
General Motors (GM) has partnered with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) to develop a car battery that is 60% cheaper than the current...
Read more

Related Stories

Analyst Insights

The key reasons why Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (DLPN) is -60.95% away from 52-week high?

Sana Meer - 0
Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: DLPN) started the day on April 06, 2021, with a price increase of 6.19% at $12.69. During the day, the...
Read more
Analyst Insights

No matter how cynical the overall market is Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG) performance over the last week is recorded 15.60%

Sana Meer - 0
As on April 06, 2021, Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE: WPG) got off with the flyer as it spiked 1.20% to $2.52. During the...
Read more
Analyst Insights

Second Sight Medical Products Inc. (EYES) 14-day ATR is 2.25: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Sana Meer - 0
Second Sight Medical Products Inc. (NASDAQ: EYES) established initial surge of 27.43% at $9.43, as the Stock market unbolted on April 06, 2021. During...
Read more
Analyst Insights

GameStop Corp. (GME) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $45.27: Right on the Precipice

Sana Meer - 0
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 06, 2021, GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) had a quiet start as it plunged -1.31% to...
Read more
Analyst Insights

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV) volume hits 9.53 million: A New Opening for Investors

Sana Meer - 0
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV) started the day on April 06, 2021, with a price decrease of -0.88% at $4.48....
Read more
Analyst Insights

The key reasons why RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (RADA) is -12.16% away from 52-week high?

Sana Meer - 0
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 05, 2021, RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ: RADA) set off with pace as it heaved...
Read more

Leave A Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© Copyright - newsdaemon.com

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.