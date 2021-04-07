Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) volume hits 12.35 million: A New Opening for Investors

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 06, 2021, Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) set off with pace as it heaved 1.10% to $8.27. During the day, the stock rose to $8.31 and sunk to $7.877 before settling in for the price of $8.18 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NNDM posted a 52-week range of $0.65-$17.89.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 71.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $256.60 million, simultaneously with a float of $45.60 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.12 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.63, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.95.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 92 employees. It has generated 39,343 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -561,313. The stock had 2.07 Receivables turnover and 0.01 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -24.18, operating margin was -1050.84 and Pretax Margin of -1426.71.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Computer Hardware industry. Nano Dimension Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.06%, in contrast to 10.90% institutional ownership.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.04) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -1426.71 while generating a return on equity of -14.39. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Nano Dimension Ltd.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 71.80%.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 7.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.00. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 624.14.

In the same vein, NNDM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.74.

Technical Analysis of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM)

Going through the that latest performance of [Nano Dimension Ltd., NNDM]. Its last 5-days volume of 15.25 million was inferior to the volume of 30.14 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 26.97% While, its Average True Range was 0.87.

Raw Stochastic average of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 33.75%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 17.10% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 80.08% that was lower than 120.91% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

