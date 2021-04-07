New Concept Energy Inc. (GBR) Open at price of $4.82: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

New Concept Energy Inc. (AMEX: GBR) open the trading on April 06, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 11.11% to $5.20. During the day, the stock rose to $6.15 and sunk to $4.79 before settling in for the price of $4.68 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GBR posted a 52-week range of $0.72-$30.99.

The Energy Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -34.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $5.13 million, simultaneously with a float of $2.53 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $21.84 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.16, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.71.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 24 employees. It has generated 50,500 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -26,000. The stock had 0.03 Receivables turnover and 0.02 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +28.71, operating margin was -363.37 and Pretax Margin of -51.49.

New Concept Energy Inc. (GBR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry. New Concept Energy Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 28.20%, in contrast to 2.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 23, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 34,066 shares at the rate of 4.98, making the entire transaction reach 169,594 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,446,254. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 22, Company’s 10% Owner sold 48,295 for 5.34, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 257,968. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,480,320 in total.

New Concept Energy Inc. (GBR) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -51.49 while generating a return on equity of -1.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

New Concept Energy Inc. (AMEX: GBR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for New Concept Energy Inc. (GBR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 38.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.02. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 109.20.

In the same vein, GBR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.01.

Technical Analysis of New Concept Energy Inc. (GBR)

[New Concept Energy Inc., GBR] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 54.28% While, its Average True Range was 1.04.

Raw Stochastic average of New Concept Energy Inc. (GBR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 12.69%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 44.25% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 138.37% that was lower than 444.35% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

