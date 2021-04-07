NIO Limited (NIO) EPS growth this year is 51.30%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

By Shaun Noe
Company News

NIO Limited (NYSE: NIO) open the trading on April 06, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 1.76% to $40.00. During the day, the stock rose to $40.39 and sunk to $38.42 before settling in for the price of $39.31 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NIO posted a 52-week range of $2.40-$66.99.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 51.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.21 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.13 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $61.83 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $48.35, while the 200-day Moving Average is $33.74.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 7442 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +11.52, operating margin was -28.34 and Pretax Margin of -32.18.

NIO Limited (NIO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Auto Manufacturers industry. NIO Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.56%, in contrast to 38.10% institutional ownership.

NIO Limited (NIO) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2020 suggests? It has posted -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.07) by -$0.09. This company achieved a net margin of -34.57 while generating a return on equity of -50.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

NIO Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 51.30% and is forecasted to reach -0.10 in the upcoming year.

NIO Limited (NYSE: NIO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for NIO Limited (NIO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.52. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 24.92.

In the same vein, NIO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.74, a figure that is expected to reach -0.15 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.10 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of NIO Limited (NIO)

[NIO Limited, NIO] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 62.11% While, its Average True Range was 3.06.

Raw Stochastic average of NIO Limited (NIO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 23.06%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 54.43% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 72.19% that was lower than 81.76% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

