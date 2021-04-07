Phunware Inc. (PHUN) surge 21.52% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

By Shaun Noe
Company News

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 06, 2021, Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) set off with pace as it heaved 11.63% to $1.92. During the day, the stock rose to $2.47 and sunk to $1.86 before settling in for the price of $1.72 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PHUN posted a 52-week range of $0.54-$3.34.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 9.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $44.30 million, simultaneously with a float of $41.96 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $132.04 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.0388, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.3046.

Phunware Inc. (PHUN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. Phunware Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 8.40%, in contrast to 3.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 21, this organization’s Director sold 21,694 shares at the rate of 1.51, making the entire transaction reach 32,758 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 112,199. Preceding that transaction, on May 20, Company’s Director sold 8,625 for 2.25, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 19,406. This particular insider is now the holder of 72,839 in total.

Phunware Inc. (PHUN) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.08) by -$0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

Phunware Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 9.00%.

Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Phunware Inc. (PHUN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.29. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 13.20.

In the same vein, PHUN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.50, a figure that is expected to reach -0.09 in the next quarter.

Technical Analysis of Phunware Inc. (PHUN)

Going through the that latest performance of [Phunware Inc., PHUN]. Its last 5-days volume of 32.43 million indicated improvement to the volume of 17.03 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 28.58% While, its Average True Range was 0.2964.

Raw Stochastic average of Phunware Inc. (PHUN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 48.17%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 44.44% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 111.33% that was lower than 159.63% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

