Scienjoy Holding Corporation (SJ) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $6.28K

Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: SJ) started the day on April 06, 2021, with a price increase of 34.16% at $12.49. During the day, the stock rose to $18.50 and sunk to $11.78 before settling in for the price of $9.31 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SJ posted a 52-week range of $5.24-$11.81.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $24.08 million, simultaneously with a float of $2.08 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $376.45 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.31, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.68.

Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: SJ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Scienjoy Holding Corporation (SJ). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.36. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.47.

In the same vein, SJ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.98.

Technical Analysis of Scienjoy Holding Corporation (SJ)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: SJ), its last 5-days Average volume was 9.9 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.79 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 47.72% While, its Average True Range was 1.79.

Raw Stochastic average of Scienjoy Holding Corporation (SJ) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 51.38%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 46.29% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 163.61% that was higher than 88.15% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.