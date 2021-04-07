Seneca Biopharma Inc. (SNCA) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.88

By Shaun Noe
Company News

As on April 06, 2021, Seneca Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCA) got off with the flyer as it spiked 5.00% to $1.89. During the day, the stock rose to $1.89 and sunk to $1.71 before settling in for the price of $1.80 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SNCA posted a 52-week range of $0.50-$2.67.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 54.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 69.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $17.34 million, simultaneously with a float of $17.16 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $32.89 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.5823, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.9567.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 5 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 1,931 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -2,323,831. The stock had 0.20 Receivables turnover and 0.00 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was -78961.14 and Pretax Margin of -120316.72.

Seneca Biopharma Inc. (SNCA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Seneca Biopharma Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.81%, in contrast to 12.90% institutional ownership.

Seneca Biopharma Inc. (SNCA) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2017, the company posted -$7.2 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$14.6) by $7.4. This company achieved a net margin of -120316.72 while generating a return on equity of -218.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Seneca Biopharma Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 69.10%.

Seneca Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Seneca Biopharma Inc. (SNCA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.22. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2432.40.

In the same vein, SNCA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.47.

Technical Analysis of Seneca Biopharma Inc. (SNCA)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Seneca Biopharma Inc., SNCA], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.62 million was lower the volume of 4.2 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 56.90% While, its Average True Range was 0.2216.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. .

Sponsored

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Raw Stochastic average of Seneca Biopharma Inc. (SNCA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 63.38%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 38.58% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 133.75% that was higher than 121.30% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Recent Articles

General Motors (GM) To Invest Almost $30 Billion in EV’s

Markets Briefing Shaun Noe - 0
For the first time in its history, General Motors (GM) plans on investing around $30 billion into electric vehicle development and production. Many investors...
Read more

The Fundamentals Of Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) Are A Compelling Reason To Be Bullish On The Stock

Stock Headlines Steve Mayer - 0
Some investors were pleased to see that the DBI stock's executives that sells high-end footwear, Designer Brands Inc(DBI), acquired new shares of their company...
Read more

The Fundamental Case for and Against Sage Therapeutics (SAGE)

Markets Briefing Shaun Noe - 0
During the past 52 weeks, Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) shares have fallen about 25%. Another reason for the decline in quotations is the drug's inability...
Read more

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) Stock Preview: What You Need To Know

Stock Headlines Sana Meer - 0
Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) has experienced strong growth in its stocks this week. As a result of reducing its debt, the UEC stock has...
Read more

GM Partnered WithSolidEnergy Systems To Produce Cheaper EV Batteries

Markets Briefing Sana Meer - 0
General Motors (GM) has partnered with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) to develop a car battery that is 60% cheaper than the current...
Read more

Related Stories

Company News

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) is 3.69% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Shaun Noe - 0
China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX: CPHI) flaunted slowness of -3.03% at $0.96, as the Stock market unbolted on April 06, 2021. During the day,...
Read more
Company News

A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with ImmunityBio Inc. (IBRX) as it 5-day change was -23.78%

Shaun Noe - 0
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 06, 2021, ImmunityBio Inc. (NASDAQ: IBRX) had a quiet start as it plunged -13.31% to...
Read more
Company News

Enveric Biosciences Inc. (ENVB) EPS growth this year is 86.20%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Shaun Noe - 0
Enveric Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ENVB) open the trading on April 06, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 0.67% to $3.00. During the day,...
Read more
Company News

Nxt-ID Inc. (NXTD) went down 0.00% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Shaun Noe - 0
Nxt-ID Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTD) started the day on April 06, 2021, with a price decrease of 0.00% at $1.35. During the day, the stock...
Read more
Company News

Yalla Group Limited (YALA) surge 13.28% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Shaun Noe - 0
Yalla Group Limited (NYSE: YALA) flaunted slowness of -1.66% at $24.91, as the Stock market unbolted on April 06, 2021. During the day, the...
Read more
Company News

Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) last month performance of 10.66% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

Shaun Noe - 0
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 06, 2021, Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: POAI) had a quiet start as it plunged -3.57%...
Read more

Leave A Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© Copyright - newsdaemon.com

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.