SOS Limited (SOS) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $65.50M

As on April 06, 2021, SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) started slowly as it slid -5.86% to $4.50. During the day, the stock rose to $4.63 and sunk to $4.22 before settling in for the price of $4.78 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SOS posted a 52-week range of $0.83-$15.88.

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of -7.20% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 14.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 98.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $128.17 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $576.76 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.07, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.13.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 163 workers. It has generated 245,871 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -60,742. The stock had 5.43 Receivables turnover and 0.48 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +85.34, operating margin was -69.18 and Pretax Margin of -15.76.

SOS Limited (SOS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry. SOS Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.49%, in contrast to 0.04% institutional ownership.

SOS Limited (SOS) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2018, the company posted -$1.6 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.05) by -$1.55. This company achieved a net margin of -24.70 while generating a return on equity of -330.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

SOS Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 98.60%.

SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for SOS Limited (SOS). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.09. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $17.93, and its Beta score is 0.38. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 19.75.

In the same vein, SOS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.25.

Technical Analysis of SOS Limited (SOS)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [SOS Limited, SOS], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 60.17 million was lower the volume of 63.48 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 9.92% While, its Average True Range was 0.91.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Raw Stochastic average of SOS Limited (SOS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 22.43%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 6.03% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 80.48% that was lower than 248.95% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.