The9 Limited (NCTY) latest performance of -3.89% is not what was on cards

The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) flaunted slowness of -3.89% at $29.16, as the Stock market unbolted on April 06, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $30.90 and sunk to $28.28 before settling in for the price of $30.34 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NCTY posted a 52-week range of $2.04-$89.20.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 58.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 95.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $11.80 million, simultaneously with a float of $5.98 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $315.80 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $40.27, while the 200-day Moving Average is $14.20.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 61 workers. It has generated 1,928 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 1,222,833. The stock had 0.08 Receivables turnover and 0.01 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -30.16, operating margin was -17909.40 and Pretax Margin of +64392.09.

The9 Limited (NCTY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the The9 Limited industry. The9 Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 45.10%, in contrast to 0.80% institutional ownership.

The9 Limited (NCTY) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +63421.40. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

The9 Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 95.70%.

The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for The9 Limited (NCTY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 8.21. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $2.28, and its Beta score is 1.29. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3317.50.

In the same vein, NCTY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 12.80.

Technical Analysis of The9 Limited (NCTY)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [The9 Limited, NCTY]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 5.24 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 12.67% While, its Average True Range was 7.19.

Raw Stochastic average of The9 Limited (NCTY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 30.94%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 2.71% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 166.99% that was lower than 271.70% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.