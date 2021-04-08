AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) last month volatility was 3.26%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

As on April 07, 2021, AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) started slowly as it slid -3.08% to $22.00. During the day, the stock rose to $22.805 and sunk to $21.77 before settling in for the price of $22.70 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AU posted a 52-week range of $18.71-$38.50.

The Basic Materials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -6.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 46.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 68.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $418.50 million, simultaneously with a float of $412.80 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $8.62 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $22.12, while the 200-day Moving Average is $25.54.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 34263 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +36.14, operating margin was +33.25 and Pretax Margin of +29.61.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Gold industry. AngloGold Ashanti Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.10%, in contrast to 31.30% institutional ownership.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2020, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.94) by -$0.31. This company achieved a net margin of +21.37 while generating a return on equity of 34.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.76 per share during the current fiscal year.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 68.10% and is forecasted to reach 2.71 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 34.89% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 46.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.86. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $9.74, and its Beta score is 0.62. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.95.

In the same vein, AU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.26, a figure that is expected to reach 1.28 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.71 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [AngloGold Ashanti Limited, AU], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 4.15 million was better the volume of 3.51 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 79.25% While, its Average True Range was 0.88.

Raw Stochastic average of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 39.54%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 61.99% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 50.82% that was higher than 45.32% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.