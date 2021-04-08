Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $9.42: Right on the Precipice

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) open the trading on April 07, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -6.24% to $8.42. During the day, the stock rose to $8.92 and sunk to $8.37 before settling in for the price of $8.98 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ACB posted a 52-week range of $3.71-$19.68.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $197.98 million, simultaneously with a float of $196.80 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.67 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.13, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.42.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 2731 employees. It has generated 102,126 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -1,198,765. The stock had 3.35 Receivables turnover and 0.07 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -56.85, operating margin was -194.00 and Pretax Margin of -1209.14.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry. Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 19.13% institutional ownership.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -1173.81 while generating a return on equity of -100.17.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.64. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.35.

In the same vein, ACB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -15.36.

Technical Analysis of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB)

[Aurora Cannabis Inc., ACB] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 28.40% While, its Average True Range was 0.58.

Raw Stochastic average of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 15.92%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 2.07% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 45.19% that was lower than 111.09% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

