Bonso Electronics International Inc. (BNSO) volume hits 13.44 million: A New Opening for Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 07, 2021, Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ: BNSO) set off with pace as it heaved 44.26% to $9.89. During the day, the stock rose to $12.70 and sunk to $6.75 before settling in for the price of $6.86 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BNSO posted a 52-week range of $1.93-$10.44.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $4.89 million, simultaneously with a float of $1.17 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $48.39 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.16, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.53.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 217 employees. It has generated 60,350 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 1,834. The stock had 18.43 Receivables turnover and 0.56 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +56.55, operating margin was -0.56 and Pretax Margin of +3.04.

Bonso Electronics International Inc. (BNSO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Scientific & Technical Instruments industry. Bonso Electronics International Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 76.03%, in contrast to 3.33% institutional ownership.

Bonso Electronics International Inc. (BNSO) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +3.04 while generating a return on equity of 2.66. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ: BNSO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Bonso Electronics International Inc. (BNSO). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.95. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.88.

In the same vein, BNSO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.24.

Technical Analysis of Bonso Electronics International Inc. (BNSO)

Going through the that latest performance of [Bonso Electronics International Inc., BNSO]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.79 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.26 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 62.26% While, its Average True Range was 1.23.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Raw Stochastic average of Bonso Electronics International Inc. (BNSO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 67.70%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 61.51% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 169.56% that was higher than 138.31% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.