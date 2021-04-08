Bonso Electronics International Inc. (BNSO) volume hits 13.44 million: A New Opening for Investors

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 07, 2021, Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ: BNSO) set off with pace as it heaved 44.26% to $9.89. During the day, the stock rose to $12.70 and sunk to $6.75 before settling in for the price of $6.86 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BNSO posted a 52-week range of $1.93-$10.44.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $4.89 million, simultaneously with a float of $1.17 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $48.39 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.16, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.53.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 217 employees. It has generated 60,350 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 1,834. The stock had 18.43 Receivables turnover and 0.56 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +56.55, operating margin was -0.56 and Pretax Margin of +3.04.

Bonso Electronics International Inc. (BNSO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Scientific & Technical Instruments industry. Bonso Electronics International Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 76.03%, in contrast to 3.33% institutional ownership.

Bonso Electronics International Inc. (BNSO) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +3.04 while generating a return on equity of 2.66. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ: BNSO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Bonso Electronics International Inc. (BNSO). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.95. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.88.

In the same vein, BNSO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.24.

Technical Analysis of Bonso Electronics International Inc. (BNSO)

Going through the that latest performance of [Bonso Electronics International Inc., BNSO]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.79 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.26 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 62.26% While, its Average True Range was 1.23.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. .

Sponsored

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Raw Stochastic average of Bonso Electronics International Inc. (BNSO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 67.70%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 61.51% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 169.56% that was higher than 138.31% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Recent Articles

General Motors (GM) To Invest Almost $30 Billion in EV’s

Markets Briefing Shaun Noe - 0
For the first time in its history, General Motors (GM) plans on investing around $30 billion into electric vehicle development and production. Many investors...
Read more

The Fundamentals Of Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) Are A Compelling Reason To Be Bullish On The Stock

Stock Headlines Steve Mayer - 0
Some investors were pleased to see that the DBI stock's executives that sells high-end footwear, Designer Brands Inc(DBI), acquired new shares of their company...
Read more

The Fundamental Case for and Against Sage Therapeutics (SAGE)

Markets Briefing Shaun Noe - 0
During the past 52 weeks, Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) shares have fallen about 25%. Another reason for the decline in quotations is the drug's inability...
Read more

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) Stock Preview: What You Need To Know

Stock Headlines Sana Meer - 0
Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) has experienced strong growth in its stocks this week. As a result of reducing its debt, the UEC stock has...
Read more

GM Partnered WithSolidEnergy Systems To Produce Cheaper EV Batteries

Markets Briefing Sana Meer - 0
General Motors (GM) has partnered with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) to develop a car battery that is 60% cheaper than the current...
Read more

Related Stories

Analyst Insights

The key reasons why Cara Therapeutics Inc. (CARA) is -6.09% away from 52-week high?

Sana Meer - 0
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 07, 2021, Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CARA) had a quiet start as it plunged -2.28%...
Read more
Analyst Insights

No matter how cynical the overall market is DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) performance over the last week is recorded 1.79%

Sana Meer - 0
DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) open the trading on April 07, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -2.68% to $62.09. During the...
Read more
Analyst Insights

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT) 14-day ATR is 0.16: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Sana Meer - 0
Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: PT) started the day on April 07, 2021, with a price increase of 17.54% at $1.34. During the day,...
Read more
Analyst Insights

Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (FREQ) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $28.17: Right on the Precipice

Sana Meer - 0
As on April 07, 2021, Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FREQ) got off with the flyer as it spiked 9.19% to $10.99. During the day,...
Read more
Analyst Insights

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) last month volatility was 7.86%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Sana Meer - 0
XPeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) flaunted slowness of -7.94% at $34.07, as the Stock market unbolted on April 07, 2021. During the day, the stock...
Read more
Analyst Insights

9 Meters Biopharma Inc. (NMTR) Open at price of $1.25: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

Sana Meer - 0
9 Meters Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: NMTR) open the trading on April 07, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 10.81% to $1.23. During the...
Read more

Leave A Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© Copyright - newsdaemon.com

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.