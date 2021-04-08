Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP) PE Ratio stood at $4.60: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE: ELP) open the trading on April 07, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 1.79% to $1.14. During the day, the stock rose to $1.15 and sunk to $1.11 before settling in for the price of $1.12 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ELP posted a 52-week range of $0.84-$1.44.

The company of the Utilities sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 4.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 26.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 82.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $2.74 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.22 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.41 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.1844, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.2105.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 6667 employees. It has generated 2,794,848 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 574,265. The stock had 3.23 Receivables turnover and 0.44 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +28.02, operating margin was +23.09 and Pretax Margin of +26.44.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Utilities – Diversified industry. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s current insider ownership accounts for 55.60%, in contrast to 23.90% institutional ownership.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +20.55 while generating a return on equity of 20.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 82.50%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 6.20% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 26.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE: ELP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.06. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $4.60, and its Beta score is 0.61. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.03. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 6.21.

In the same vein, ELP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.25.

Technical Analysis of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP)

[Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL, ELP] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 22.74% While, its Average True Range was 0.0593.

Raw Stochastic average of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 27.33%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 21.43% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 62.32% that was higher than 48.22% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.