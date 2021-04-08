Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) volume hits 2.49 million: A New Opening for Investors

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) started the day on April 07, 2021, with a price decrease of -4.45% at $68.08. During the day, the stock rose to $70.82 and sunk to $67.20 before settling in for the price of $71.25 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DQ posted a 52-week range of $8.86-$130.33.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Technology sector firm’s annual sales growth was 30.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 46.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 315.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $356.41 million, simultaneously with a float of $61.19 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.75 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $93.50, while the 200-day Moving Average is $50.95.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 1892 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +34.63, operating margin was +27.78 and Pretax Margin of +24.00.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials Industry. Daqo New Energy Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 76.40%, in contrast to 65.20% institutional ownership.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2020, the organization reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $1.15) by -$0.19. This company achieved a net margin of +19.14 while generating a return on equity of 19.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

Daqo New Energy Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 315.50% and is forecasted to reach 6.57 in the upcoming year.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 9.30. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $185.00, and its Beta score is 0.72. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.03.

In the same vein, DQ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.37, a figure that is expected to reach 0.89 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.57 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.67 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 2.91 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 46.85% While, its Average True Range was 8.00.

Raw Stochastic average of Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 33.29%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 27.70% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 109.97% that was lower than 118.96% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.