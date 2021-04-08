Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (FREQ) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $28.17: Right on the Precipice

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

As on April 07, 2021, Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FREQ) got off with the flyer as it spiked 9.19% to $10.99. During the day, the stock rose to $13.30 and sunk to $9.855 before settling in for the price of $10.06 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FREQ posted a 52-week range of $7.34-$58.37.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -29.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $33.82 million, simultaneously with a float of $26.29 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $380.03 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $37.32, while the 200-day Moving Average is $28.17.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 83 employees. It has generated 425,103 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -304,724. The stock had 64.60 Receivables turnover and 0.15 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +95.73, operating margin was -74.49 and Pretax Margin of -71.59.

Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (FREQ) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Frequency Therapeutics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.50%, in contrast to 62.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 01, this organization’s President and CEO sold 9,416 shares at the rate of 50.43, making the entire transaction reach 474,836 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 308,086. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 08, Company’s President and CEO sold 16,554 for 55.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 910,470. This particular insider is now the holder of 308,086 in total.

Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (FREQ) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2020, the company posted -$0.3 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.25) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -71.68 while generating a return on equity of -14.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

Frequency Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -29.30% and is forecasted to reach -0.93 in the upcoming year.

Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FREQ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (FREQ). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 8.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.40. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 11.99.

In the same vein, FREQ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.69, a figure that is expected to reach 0.14 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.93 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (FREQ)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Frequency Therapeutics Inc., FREQ], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 3.97 million was better the volume of 1.25 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 72.39% While, its Average True Range was 2.96.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. .

Sponsored

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Raw Stochastic average of Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (FREQ) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 7.16%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 11.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 631.04% that was higher than 268.60% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Recent Articles

General Motors (GM) To Invest Almost $30 Billion in EV’s

Markets Briefing Shaun Noe - 0
For the first time in its history, General Motors (GM) plans on investing around $30 billion into electric vehicle development and production. Many investors...
Read more

The Fundamentals Of Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) Are A Compelling Reason To Be Bullish On The Stock

Stock Headlines Steve Mayer - 0
Some investors were pleased to see that the DBI stock's executives that sells high-end footwear, Designer Brands Inc(DBI), acquired new shares of their company...
Read more

The Fundamental Case for and Against Sage Therapeutics (SAGE)

Markets Briefing Shaun Noe - 0
During the past 52 weeks, Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) shares have fallen about 25%. Another reason for the decline in quotations is the drug's inability...
Read more

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) Stock Preview: What You Need To Know

Stock Headlines Sana Meer - 0
Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) has experienced strong growth in its stocks this week. As a result of reducing its debt, the UEC stock has...
Read more

GM Partnered WithSolidEnergy Systems To Produce Cheaper EV Batteries

Markets Briefing Sana Meer - 0
General Motors (GM) has partnered with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) to develop a car battery that is 60% cheaper than the current...
Read more

Related Stories

Analyst Insights

The key reasons why Cara Therapeutics Inc. (CARA) is -6.09% away from 52-week high?

Sana Meer - 0
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 07, 2021, Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CARA) had a quiet start as it plunged -2.28%...
Read more
Analyst Insights

No matter how cynical the overall market is DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) performance over the last week is recorded 1.79%

Sana Meer - 0
DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) open the trading on April 07, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -2.68% to $62.09. During the...
Read more
Analyst Insights

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT) 14-day ATR is 0.16: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Sana Meer - 0
Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: PT) started the day on April 07, 2021, with a price increase of 17.54% at $1.34. During the day,...
Read more
Analyst Insights

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) last month volatility was 7.86%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Sana Meer - 0
XPeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) flaunted slowness of -7.94% at $34.07, as the Stock market unbolted on April 07, 2021. During the day, the stock...
Read more
Analyst Insights

Bonso Electronics International Inc. (BNSO) volume hits 13.44 million: A New Opening for Investors

Sana Meer - 0
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 07, 2021, Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ: BNSO) set off with pace as it heaved...
Read more
Analyst Insights

9 Meters Biopharma Inc. (NMTR) Open at price of $1.25: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

Sana Meer - 0
9 Meters Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: NMTR) open the trading on April 07, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 10.81% to $1.23. During the...
Read more

Leave A Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© Copyright - newsdaemon.com

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.