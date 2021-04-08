GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) EPS growth this year is 99.70%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX) open the trading on April 07, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 6.02% to $4.58. During the day, the stock rose to $4.75 and sunk to $4.21 before settling in for the price of $4.32 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GOVX posted a 52-week range of $2.56-$35.00.

It was noted that the giant of the Healthcare sector posted annual sales growth of 33.60% over the last 5 years. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 99.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $6.32 million, simultaneously with a float of $6.06 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $27.98 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.39, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.31.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 8 workers. It has generated 202,629 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -328,674. The stock had 14.52 Receivables turnover and 0.34 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was -154.46 and Pretax Margin of -162.21.

GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. GeoVax Labs Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 8.32%, in contrast to 7.90% institutional ownership.

GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2020 suggests? It has posted -$1.15 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.04) by -$1.11. This company achieved a net margin of -162.21 while generating a return on equity of -74.00. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

GeoVax Labs Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 99.70% and is forecasted to reach -1.50 in the upcoming year.

GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 12.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.49. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 15.55.

In the same vein, GOVX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -4.28, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.50 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX)

[GeoVax Labs Inc., GOVX] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 42.66% While, its Average True Range was 0.49.

Raw Stochastic average of GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 32.85%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 40.59% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 68.49% that was lower than 187.91% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.