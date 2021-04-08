Insignia Systems Inc. (ISIG) return on Assets touches -27.60: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

As on April 07, 2021, Insignia Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: ISIG) got off with the flyer as it spiked 13.23% to $7.19. During the day, the stock rose to $9.22 and sunk to $6.52 before settling in for the price of $6.35 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ISIG posted a 52-week range of $3.78-$12.25.

The Communication Services Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -8.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -37.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 15.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.75 million, simultaneously with a float of $1.14 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $11.72 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.12, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.29.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 39 employees. It has generated 441,725 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -107,500. The stock had 2.61 Receivables turnover and 1.13 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +18.12, operating margin was -26.24 and Pretax Margin of -25.42.

Insignia Systems Inc. (ISIG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Advertising Agencies industry. Insignia Systems Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 37.30%, in contrast to 22.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 27, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 100,000 shares at the rate of 1.36, making the entire transaction reach 136,280 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 3,409,742. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 22, Company’s 10% Owner sold 772,799 for 1.06, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 817,621. This particular insider is now the holder of 585,000 in total.

Insignia Systems Inc. (ISIG) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -24.34 while generating a return on equity of -44.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Insignia Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: ISIG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Insignia Systems Inc. (ISIG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.60. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.66.

In the same vein, ISIG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.48.

Technical Analysis of Insignia Systems Inc. (ISIG)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Insignia Systems Inc., ISIG], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.67 million was better the volume of 0.37 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 57.39% While, its Average True Range was 0.69.

Raw Stochastic average of Insignia Systems Inc. (ISIG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 38.94%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 43.92% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 84.32% that was lower than 94.08% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.