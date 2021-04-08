Li Auto Inc. (LI) last month volatility was 7.09%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) open the trading on April 07, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -12.93% to $22.23. During the day, the stock rose to $24.26 and sunk to $22.0801 before settling in for the price of $25.53 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LI posted a 52-week range of $14.31-$47.70.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 77.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.11 billion, simultaneously with a float of $95.00 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $19.91 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $27.03.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 4181 employees. It has generated 327,692 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -5,753. The stock had 22.41 Receivables turnover and 0.40 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +15.51, operating margin was -6.76 and Pretax Margin of -1.97.

Li Auto Inc. (LI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Auto Manufacturers industry. Li Auto Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 9.20% institutional ownership.

Li Auto Inc. (LI) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2020 suggests? It has posted $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.03) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -1.76 while generating a return on equity of -0.92. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

Li Auto Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 77.10% and is forecasted to reach 1.19 in the upcoming year.

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Li Auto Inc. (LI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 7.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.97. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 13.79.

In the same vein, LI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.15, a figure that is expected to reach -0.23 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.19 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Li Auto Inc. (LI)

[Li Auto Inc., LI] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 54.78% While, its Average True Range was 1.94.

Raw Stochastic average of Li Auto Inc. (LI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 9.07%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 12.24% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 96.29% that was higher than 79.03% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.