MICT Inc. (MICT) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 0.86

MICT Inc. (NASDAQ: MICT) started the day on April 07, 2021, with a price decrease of -6.70% at $1.81. During the day, the stock rose to $1.951 and sunk to $1.81 before settling in for the price of $1.94 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MICT posted a 52-week range of $0.77-$8.45.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Technology sector firm’s annual sales growth was -45.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -14.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $65.35 million, simultaneously with a float of $57.45 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $206.54 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.2589, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.6865.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 53 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -162.40, operating margin was -1413.38 and Pretax Margin of -2042.80.

MICT Inc. (MICT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Computer Hardware Industry. MICT Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.40%, in contrast to 7.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 28, this organization’s Director sold 13,000 shares at the rate of 4.94, making the entire transaction reach 64,181 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 185,000. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 27, Company’s Director sold 7,000 for 5.08, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 35,544. This particular insider is now the holder of 198,000 in total.

MICT Inc. (MICT) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2020, the organization reported -$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.16) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of -1960.10 while generating a return on equity of -70.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

MICT Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -14.30% and is forecasted to reach 0.17 in the upcoming year.

MICT Inc. (NASDAQ: MICT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for MICT Inc. (MICT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.24. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 688.46.

In the same vein, MICT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.85, a figure that is expected to reach -0.05 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.17 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of MICT Inc. (MICT)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of MICT Inc. (NASDAQ: MICT), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.54 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 7.3 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 12.31% While, its Average True Range was 0.2036.

Raw Stochastic average of MICT Inc. (MICT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 20.22%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 0.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 91.17% that was lower than 105.47% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.