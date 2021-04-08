Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (ODT) volume hits 147.95 million: A New Opening for Investors

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ODT) started the day on April 07, 2021, with a price increase of 12.14% at $3.88. During the day, the stock rose to $4.97 and sunk to $3.36 before settling in for the price of $3.46 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ODT posted a 52-week range of $3.02-$46.50.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 5.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $37.32 million, simultaneously with a float of $37.15 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $150.19 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $17.31, while the 200-day Moving Average is $21.30.

Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (ODT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 30, this organization’s Director bought 100,000 shares at the rate of 17.46, making the entire transaction reach 1,746,380 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 5,607,086. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 30, Company’s Director bought 100,000 for 17.46, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,746,380. This particular insider is now the holder of 5,607,086 in total.

Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (ODT) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2020, the organization reported -$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.78) by -$0.05. This company achieved a return on equity of -84.67. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 5.00% and is forecasted to reach -0.11 in the upcoming year.

Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ODT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (ODT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.35.

In the same vein, ODT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.87, a figure that is expected to reach -0.81 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.11 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (ODT)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ODT), its last 5-days Average volume was 31.34 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 3.67 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 44.03% While, its Average True Range was 1.21.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. .

Sponsored

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Raw Stochastic average of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (ODT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 3.39%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 5.34% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 652.96% that was higher than 275.39% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Recent Articles

General Motors (GM) To Invest Almost $30 Billion in EV’s

Markets Briefing Shaun Noe - 0
For the first time in its history, General Motors (GM) plans on investing around $30 billion into electric vehicle development and production. Many investors...
Read more

The Fundamentals Of Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) Are A Compelling Reason To Be Bullish On The Stock

Stock Headlines Steve Mayer - 0
Some investors were pleased to see that the DBI stock's executives that sells high-end footwear, Designer Brands Inc(DBI), acquired new shares of their company...
Read more

The Fundamental Case for and Against Sage Therapeutics (SAGE)

Markets Briefing Shaun Noe - 0
During the past 52 weeks, Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) shares have fallen about 25%. Another reason for the decline in quotations is the drug's inability...
Read more

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) Stock Preview: What You Need To Know

Stock Headlines Sana Meer - 0
Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) has experienced strong growth in its stocks this week. As a result of reducing its debt, the UEC stock has...
Read more

GM Partnered WithSolidEnergy Systems To Produce Cheaper EV Batteries

Markets Briefing Sana Meer - 0
General Motors (GM) has partnered with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) to develop a car battery that is 60% cheaper than the current...
Read more

Related Stories

Analyst Insights

Li Auto Inc. (LI) last month volatility was 7.09%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Sana Meer - 0
Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) open the trading on April 07, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -12.93% to $22.23. During...
Read more
Analyst Insights

Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) volume hits 11.09 million: A New Opening for Investors

Sana Meer - 0
As on April 06, 2021, Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE: AUY) got off with the flyer as it spiked 3.37% to $4.60. During the day,...
Read more
Analyst Insights

The Boeing Company (BA) Open at price of $257.21: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

Sana Meer - 0
The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) flaunted slowness of -1.62% at $255.17, as the Stock market unbolted on April 06, 2021. During the day, the...
Read more
Analyst Insights

The key reasons why Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) is -7.07% away from 52-week high?

Sana Meer - 0
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 06, 2021, Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE: KMI) set off with pace as it heaved 0.24%...
Read more
Analyst Insights

No matter how cynical the overall market is United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) performance over the last week is recorded 5.84%

Sana Meer - 0
United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) open the trading on April 06, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 0.32% to $59.48. During the...
Read more
Analyst Insights

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) 14-day ATR is 0.10: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Sana Meer - 0
Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE: CIG) started the day on April 06, 2021, with a price increase of 1.39% at $2.19. During the...
Read more

Leave A Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© Copyright - newsdaemon.com

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.