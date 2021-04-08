Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as AIkido Pharma Inc. (AIKI) last week performance was -2.63%

By Steve Mayer
Markets

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: AIKI) started the day on April 07, 2021, with a price decrease of -2.63% at $1.11. During the day, the stock rose to $1.21 and sunk to $1.09 before settling in for the price of $1.14 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AIKI posted a 52-week range of $0.47-$2.71.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 57.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -282.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $34.99 million, simultaneously with a float of $32.96 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $96.20 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.3796, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.9091.

AIkido Pharma Inc. (AIKI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. AIkido Pharma Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.03%, in contrast to 2.90% institutional ownership.

AIkido Pharma Inc. (AIKI) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of -61.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

AIkido Pharma Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -282.90%.

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: AIKI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for AIkido Pharma Inc. (AIKI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 59.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.12.

In the same vein, AIKI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.75.

Technical Analysis of AIkido Pharma Inc. (AIKI)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: AIKI), its last 5-days Average volume was 5.21 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 18.52 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 27.08% While, its Average True Range was 0.1063.

Raw Stochastic average of AIkido Pharma Inc. (AIKI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 30.41%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 13.89% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 64.83% that was lower than 153.44% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

