T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) return on Assets touches -87.01: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

By Zach King
T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) started the day on April 07, 2021, with a price decrease of 0.00% at $1.56. During the day, the stock rose to $1.60 and sunk to $1.54 before settling in for the price of $1.56 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TTOO posted a 52-week range of $0.45-$3.79.

It was noted that the giant of the Healthcare sector posted annual sales growth of 45.20% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 29.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 70.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $148.21 million, simultaneously with a float of $140.78 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $238.37 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.2023, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.5884.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 148 workers. It has generated 122,500 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -316,203. The stock had 4.58 Receivables turnover and 0.34 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -13.87, operating margin was -221.72 and Pretax Margin of -258.12.

T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Diagnostics & Research Industry. T2 Biosystems Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 14.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 25, this organization’s General Counsel sold 8,758 shares at the rate of 1.56, making the entire transaction reach 13,662 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 73,256. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 17, Company’s Chief Commercial Officer sold 9,620 for 1.84, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 17,701. This particular insider is now the holder of 31,612 in total.

T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2020, the organization reported -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.07) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -258.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

T2 Biosystems Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 70.30% and is forecasted to reach -0.24 in the upcoming year.

T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.18. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 13.17.

In the same vein, TTOO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.45, a figure that is expected to reach -0.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.24 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.2 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 12.58 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 44.65% While, its Average True Range was 0.1637.

Raw Stochastic average of T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 19.78%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 17.78% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 84.31% that was lower than 129.31% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

