A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Gold Fields Limited (GFI) as it 5-day change was 5.80%

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

As on April 08, 2021, Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) started slowly as it slid -0.59% to $10.04. During the day, the stock rose to $10.19 and sunk to $10.03 before settling in for the price of $10.10 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GFI posted a 52-week range of $5.60-$14.90.

It was noted that the giant of the Basic Materials sector posted annual sales growth of 8.90% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 35.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 316.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $883.47 million, simultaneously with a float of $863.01 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $8.10 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.32, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.68.

Gold Fields Limited (GFI) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Gold Fields Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 316.00% and is forecasted to reach 1.07 in the upcoming year.

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Gold Fields Limited (GFI). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.41. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $12.49, and its Beta score is 0.75. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.08. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 7.34.

In the same vein, GFI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.80, a figure that is expected to reach 0.68 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.07 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Gold Fields Limited (GFI)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Gold Fields Limited, GFI], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 5.93 million was lower the volume of 6.89 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 79.10% While, its Average True Range was 0.39.

Raw Stochastic average of Gold Fields Limited (GFI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 71.22%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 73.67% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 52.13% that was lower than 54.51% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

