Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) EPS growth this year is -102.10%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) EPS growth this year is -102.10%

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) flaunted slowness of -5.62% at $0.92, as the Stock market unbolted on April 08, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $0.99 and sunk to $0.86 before settling in for the price of $0.97 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CEI posted a 52-week range of $0.46-$3.10.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Energy sector firm’s annual sales growth was -33.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -102.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $35.40 million, simultaneously with a float of $25.00 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $22.34 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.4070, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.9992.

For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -25.93, operating margin was -1214.36 and Pretax Margin of -971.07.

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Camber Energy Inc. industry. Camber Energy Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 9.90%, in contrast to 4.00% institutional ownership.

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -971.07 while generating a return on equity of -55.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Camber Energy Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -102.10%.

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Camber Energy Inc. (CEI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.10. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 74.46.

In the same vein, CEI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.08.

Technical Analysis of Camber Energy Inc. (CEI)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Camber Energy Inc., CEI]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 8.69 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 23.67% While, its Average True Range was 0.0967.

Raw Stochastic average of Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 9.45%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 16.53% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 51.02% that was lower than 161.09% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

© Copyright - newsdaemon.com

