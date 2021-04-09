Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) EPS growth this year is -26.30%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH) started the day on April 08, 2021, with a price increase of 5.49% at $54.60. During the day, the stock rose to $54.68 and sunk to $52.20 before settling in for the price of $51.76 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CELH posted a 52-week range of $4.03-$70.66.

It was noted that the giant of the Consumer Defensive sector posted annual sales growth of 50.00% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 28.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -26.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $70.23 million, simultaneously with a float of $28.10 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.84 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $54.61, while the 200-day Moving Average is $34.20.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 154 workers. It has generated 848,869 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 55,350. The stock had 10.12 Receivables turnover and 1.18 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +45.06, operating margin was +6.05 and Pretax Margin of +6.61.

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Beverages – Non-Alcoholic Industry. Celsius Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 39.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 25, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 159,054 shares at the rate of 30.71, making the entire transaction reach 4,884,548 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 22,209,152. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 25, Company’s Director sold 159,054 for 30.71, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 4,884,548. This particular insider is now the holder of 22,279,054 in total.

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2020, the organization reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.02) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +6.52 while generating a return on equity of 10.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

Celsius Holdings Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -26.30% and is forecasted to reach 0.25 in the upcoming year.

Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 4.26. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $474.78, and its Beta score is 2.10. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 29.40. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 1372.21.

In the same vein, CELH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.12, a figure that is expected to reach 0.00 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.25 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.91 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.55 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 92.60% While, its Average True Range was 3.53.

Raw Stochastic average of Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 64.44%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 99.41% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 65.70% that was lower than 88.96% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

