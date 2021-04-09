Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) average volume reaches $985.16K: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CD) flaunted slowness of -3.53% at $15.31, as the Stock market unbolted on April 08, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $15.69 and sunk to $14.48 before settling in for the price of $15.87 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CD posted a 52-week range of $13.12-$27.47.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -62.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $360.03 million, simultaneously with a float of $40.00 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.50 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $18.75.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 765 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +40.02, operating margin was +1.54 and Pretax Margin of -11.80.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at -$0.04) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -15.47 while generating a return on equity of -4.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -62.40% and is forecasted to reach 0.08 in the upcoming year.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.44. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 19.66.

In the same vein, CD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.12, a figure that is expected to reach 0.03 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.08 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Chindata Group Holdings Limited, CD]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 1.07 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 41.09% While, its Average True Range was 1.39.

Raw Stochastic average of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 6.39%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 21.28% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 70.35% that was lower than 84.24% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.