Cloopen Group Holding Limited (RAAS) EPS growth this year is -28.30%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE: RAAS) open the trading on April 08, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 10.04% to $13.37. During the day, the stock rose to $13.50 and sunk to $12.1899 before settling in for the price of $12.15 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RAAS posted a 52-week range of $10.60-$59.00.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -28.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $170.13 million, simultaneously with a float of $65.63 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.27 billion.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (RAAS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -28.30% and is forecasted to reach -0.08 in the upcoming year.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE: RAAS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cloopen Group Holding Limited (RAAS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.05. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 19.41.

In the same vein, RAAS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.67, a figure that is expected to reach -0.03 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.08 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Cloopen Group Holding Limited (RAAS)

[Cloopen Group Holding Limited, RAAS] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 39.20% While, its Average True Range was 1.97.