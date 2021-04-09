Digital Ally Inc. (DGLY) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $7.28M

Digital Ally Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) open the trading on April 08, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.55% to $1.81. During the day, the stock rose to $1.8467 and sunk to $1.73 before settling in for the price of $1.82 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DGLY posted a 52-week range of $0.74-$7.10.

The Industrials sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -12.10% for the last half of the decade. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -41.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $26.61 million, simultaneously with a float of $24.19 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $69.16 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.1234, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.4747.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 119 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +38.64, operating margin was -72.88 and Pretax Margin of -24.97.

Digital Ally Inc. (DGLY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Security & Protection Services industry. Digital Ally Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.10%, in contrast to 6.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 06, this organization’s Director sold 2,936 shares at the rate of 3.00, making the entire transaction reach 8,808 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 29,750. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 10, Company’s Director sold 1,250 for 2.57, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 3,215. This particular insider is now the holder of 32,686 in total.

Digital Ally Inc. (DGLY) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2020 suggests? It has posted $0 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.08) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of -24.97 while generating a return on equity of -65.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

Digital Ally Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -41.70%.

Digital Ally Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Digital Ally Inc. (DGLY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.14. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.78.

In the same vein, DGLY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.42, a figure that is expected to reach -0.06 in the next quarter.

Technical Analysis of Digital Ally Inc. (DGLY)

[Digital Ally Inc., DGLY] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 78.60% While, its Average True Range was 0.1345.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Raw Stochastic average of Digital Ally Inc. (DGLY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 12.15%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 50.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 52.28% that was lower than 97.09% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.