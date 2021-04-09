Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN) surge 23.60% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HDSN) started the day on April 08, 2021, with a price increase of 1.02% at $1.99. During the day, the stock rose to $2.25 and sunk to $1.811 before settling in for the price of $1.97 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HDSN posted a 52-week range of $0.75-$2.10.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Basic Materials sector firm’s annual sales growth was 13.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -23.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 80.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $42.93 million, simultaneously with a float of $33.89 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $83.68 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.5828, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.2646.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 221 employees. It has generated 667,896 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -23,566. The stock had 16.52 Receivables turnover and 0.86 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +21.01, operating margin was +4.00 and Pretax Margin of -3.65.

Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Specialty Chemicals Industry. Hudson Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 11.20%, in contrast to 35.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 12, this organization’s Director sold 100,000 shares at the rate of 1.57, making the entire transaction reach 157,011 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 707,184. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 15, Company’s Director sold 75,000 for 1.21, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 91,102. This particular insider is now the holder of 116,928 in total.

Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2020, the organization reported -$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.09) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -3.53 while generating a return on equity of -12.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

Hudson Technologies Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 80.00% and is forecasted to reach 0.03 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 30.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -23.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HDSN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.16. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.57. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 8.20.

In the same vein, HDSN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.12, a figure that is expected to reach -0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.03 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HDSN), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.97 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.18 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 79.78% While, its Average True Range was 0.1848.

Raw Stochastic average of Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 79.03%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 70.45% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 77.29% that was lower than 101.15% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.