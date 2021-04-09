MP Materials Corp. (MP) 14-day ATR is 3.74: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) open the trading on April 08, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 5.45% to $35.97. During the day, the stock rose to $36.20 and sunk to $34.60 before settling in for the price of $34.11 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MP posted a 52-week range of $9.78-$51.77.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $189.39 million, simultaneously with a float of $110.63 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.28 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $38.33.

MP Materials Corp. (MP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining industry. MP Materials Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.50%, in contrast to 63.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 26, this organization’s Chairman and CEO sold 4,603,123 shares at the rate of 33.78, making the entire transaction reach 155,470,479 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,338. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 26, Company’s 10% Owner sold 3,330,097 for 33.77, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 112,474,026. This particular insider is now the holder of 11,128,940 in total.

MP Materials Corp. (MP) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2020 suggests? It has posted $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.08) by $0.1. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for MP Materials Corp. (MP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 12.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.74. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 46.77. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 1903.36.

In the same vein, MP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.18, a figure that is expected to reach 0.10 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.59 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of MP Materials Corp. (MP)

[MP Materials Corp., MP] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 55.17% While, its Average True Range was 3.24.

Raw Stochastic average of MP Materials Corp. (MP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 58.91%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 29.44% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 121.21% that was higher than 108.03% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.