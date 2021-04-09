PAR Technology Corporation (PAR) EPS growth this year is -100.30%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 08, 2021, PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE: PAR) set off with pace as it heaved 25.50% to $78.21. During the day, the stock rose to $82.00 and sunk to $63.00 before settling in for the price of $62.32 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PAR posted a 52-week range of $13.11-$90.35.

The Technology sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -1.40% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -56.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -100.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $21.62 million, simultaneously with a float of $19.34 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.70 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $76.02, while the 200-day Moving Average is $52.37.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 1008 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 212,089 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -36,272. The stock had 5.04 Receivables turnover and 0.80 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +17.85, operating margin was -12.76 and Pretax Margin of -18.50.

PAR Technology Corporation (PAR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. PAR Technology Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.60%, in contrast to 92.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 04, this organization’s Director sold 30,400 shares at the rate of 40.48, making the entire transaction reach 1,230,595 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 13, Company’s VP & Chief Financial Officer sold 5,500 for 29.75, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 163,615. This particular insider is now the holder of 6,219 in total.

PAR Technology Corporation (PAR) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.6 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.23) by -$0.37. This company achieved a net margin of -17.10 while generating a return on equity of -27.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

PAR Technology Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -100.30% and is forecasted to reach -0.83 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 18.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -56.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE: PAR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for PAR Technology Corporation (PAR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 5.80. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.96.

In the same vein, PAR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.90, a figure that is expected to reach -0.32 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.83 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of PAR Technology Corporation (PAR)

Going through the that latest performance of [PAR Technology Corporation, PAR]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.44 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.28 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 43.56% While, its Average True Range was 5.98.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Raw Stochastic average of PAR Technology Corporation (PAR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 72.54%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 82.77% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 117.92% that was higher than 74.50% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.