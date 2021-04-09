Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Jaws Acquisition Corp. (JWS) last week performance was 1.43%

Jaws Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: JWS) open the trading on April 08, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided 0.00% to $13.44. During the day, the stock rose to $14.15 and sunk to $13.30 before settling in for the price of $13.44 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, JWS posted a 52-week range of $9.95-$17.43.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $86.25 million, simultaneously with a float of $51.75 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.14 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $13.81.

Jaws Acquisition Corp. (JWS) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of -0.86.

Jaws Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: JWS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Jaws Acquisition Corp. (JWS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.89.

In the same vein, JWS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.04.

Technical Analysis of Jaws Acquisition Corp. (JWS)

[Jaws Acquisition Corp., JWS] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 35.01% While, its Average True Range was 0.83.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Raw Stochastic average of Jaws Acquisition Corp. (JWS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 42.84%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 27.95% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 30.73% that was lower than 61.54% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.