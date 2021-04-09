RISE Education Cayman Ltd (REDU) plunge -8.89% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

As on April 08, 2021, RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ: REDU) started slowly as it slid -6.11% to $3.69. During the day, the stock rose to $4.48 and sunk to $3.50 before settling in for the price of $3.93 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, REDU posted a 52-week range of $3.00-$10.20.

The Consumer Defensive sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 12.60% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -37.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -192.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $56.46 million, simultaneously with a float of $20.26 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $213.39 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.46, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.48.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 4014 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +37.09, operating margin was -14.44 and Pretax Margin of -16.39.

RISE Education Cayman Ltd (REDU) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Education & Training Services industry. RISE Education Cayman Ltd’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.27%, in contrast to 76.10% institutional ownership.

RISE Education Cayman Ltd (REDU) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2020, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.14) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -13.82 while generating a return on equity of -23.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

RISE Education Cayman Ltd’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -192.10% and is forecasted to reach 0.65 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 24.57% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -37.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ: REDU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for RISE Education Cayman Ltd (REDU). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.36. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.46.

In the same vein, REDU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.36, a figure that is expected to reach 0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.65 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of RISE Education Cayman Ltd (REDU)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [RISE Education Cayman Ltd, REDU], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.4 million was better the volume of 65997.0, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 10.30% While, its Average True Range was 0.42.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Raw Stochastic average of RISE Education Cayman Ltd (REDU) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 4.97%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 8.23% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 72.78% that was higher than 44.30% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.