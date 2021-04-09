Wah Fu Education Group Limited (WAFU) average volume reaches $3.25M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

By Zach King
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 08, 2021, Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ: WAFU) set off with pace as it heaved 0.10% to $9.70. During the day, the stock rose to $11.27 and sunk to $9.11 before settling in for the price of $9.69 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WAFU posted a 52-week range of $1.42-$21.00.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -82.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $5.31 million, simultaneously with a float of $1.18 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $51.51 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.48, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.94.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 99 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 38,878 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -11,646. The stock had 2.01 Receivables turnover and 0.54 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +39.92, operating margin was -27.87 and Pretax Margin of -25.34.

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (WAFU) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Education & Training Services industry. Wah Fu Education Group Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 73.04%, in contrast to 0.90% institutional ownership.

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (WAFU) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -29.96 while generating a return on equity of -21.72.

Wah Fu Education Group Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -82.20%.

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ: WAFU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Wah Fu Education Group Limited (WAFU). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.05. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 9.20. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 36.79.

In the same vein, WAFU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.40.

Technical Analysis of Wah Fu Education Group Limited (WAFU)

Going through the that latest performance of [Wah Fu Education Group Limited, WAFU]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.23 million was inferior to the volume of 3.04 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 25.40% While, its Average True Range was 2.41.

Raw Stochastic average of Wah Fu Education Group Limited (WAFU) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 34.83%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 31.60% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 478.09% that was higher than 226.08% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

