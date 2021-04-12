A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Celcuity Inc. (CELC) as it 5-day change was 46.44%

By Shaun Noe
Company News

Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ: CELC) started the day on April 09, 2021, with a price increase of 50.94% at $21.60. During the day, the stock rose to $24.25 and sunk to $19.04 before settling in for the price of $14.31 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CELC posted a 52-week range of $4.03-$18.00.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -30.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -28.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $10.28 million, simultaneously with a float of $5.04 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $175.82 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $14.96, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.38.

Celcuity Inc. (CELC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Diagnostics & Research Industry. Celcuity Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 32.70%, in contrast to 15.80% institutional ownership.

Celcuity Inc. (CELC) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2020, the organization reported -$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.22) by $0.01. This company achieved a return on equity of -61.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

Celcuity Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -28.20% and is forecasted to reach -1.97 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 28.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -30.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ: CELC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Celcuity Inc. (CELC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 10.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.45.

In the same vein, CELC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.92, a figure that is expected to reach -0.20 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.97 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Celcuity Inc. (CELC)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ: CELC), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.28 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.27 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 44.89% While, its Average True Range was 1.74.

Raw Stochastic average of Celcuity Inc. (CELC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 83.54%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 74.27% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 175.23% that was higher than 102.84% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

