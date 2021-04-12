Affimed N.V. (AFMD) is predicted to post EPS of -0.02 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

By Steve Mayer
Markets

Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ: AFMD) started the day on April 09, 2021, with a price increase of 23.45% at $9.74. During the day, the stock rose to $10.70 and sunk to $9.23 before settling in for the price of $7.89 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AFMD posted a 52-week range of $1.88-$8.60.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

The company of the Healthcare sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 44.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -56.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $86.03 million, simultaneously with a float of $82.40 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $828.39 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.71, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.06.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 128 employees. It has generated 187,046 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -283,004. The stock had 14.52 Receivables turnover and 0.18 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was -152.71 and Pretax Margin of -151.28.

Affimed N.V. (AFMD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Affimed N.V.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.67%, in contrast to 57.20% institutional ownership.

Affimed N.V. (AFMD) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2020, the organization reported -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.1) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -151.30 while generating a return on equity of -81.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

Affimed N.V.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -56.50% and is forecasted to reach -0.41 in the upcoming year.

Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ: AFMD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Affimed N.V. (AFMD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.71. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 30.80.

In the same vein, AFMD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.62, a figure that is expected to reach -0.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.41 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Affimed N.V. (AFMD)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ: AFMD), its last 5-days Average volume was 17.12 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 3.08 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 60.22% While, its Average True Range was 0.78.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. .

Sponsored

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Raw Stochastic average of Affimed N.V. (AFMD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 85.21%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 73.03% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 109.24% that was higher than 89.96% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Recent Articles

What is behind this recent momentum of Ebix Inc. (NASDAQ: EBIX)

Stock Headlines Shaun Noe - 0
Despite the decline in February, Ebix Inc. (EBIX) gained double-digits in March, partially recovering from the drop. EBIX was trading at $ 31.06 on...
Read more

General Motors (GM) To Invest Almost $30 Billion in EV’s

Markets Briefing Shaun Noe - 0
For the first time in its history, General Motors (GM) plans on investing around $30 billion into electric vehicle development and production. Many investors...
Read more

The Fundamentals Of Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) Are A Compelling Reason To Be Bullish On The Stock

Stock Headlines Steve Mayer - 0
Some investors were pleased to see that the DBI stock's executives that sells high-end footwear, Designer Brands Inc(DBI), acquired new shares of their company...
Read more

The Fundamental Case for and Against Sage Therapeutics (SAGE)

Markets Briefing Shaun Noe - 0
During the past 52 weeks, Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) shares have fallen about 25%. Another reason for the decline in quotations is the drug's inability...
Read more

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) Stock Preview: What You Need To Know

Stock Headlines Sana Meer - 0
Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) has experienced strong growth in its stocks this week. As a result of reducing its debt, the UEC stock has...
Read more

Related Stories

Markets

180 Life Sciences Corp. (ATNF) 20 Days SMA touch 49.40%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

Steve Mayer - 0
As on April 09, 2021, 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: ATNF) got off with the flyer as it spiked 9.56% to $9.74. During the...
Read more
Markets

Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 1.65 million

Steve Mayer - 0
Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: GRNQ) established initial surge of 4.65% at $2.70, as the Stock market unbolted on April 09, 2021. During the day,...
Read more
Markets

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) recent quarterly performance of -3.84% is not showing the real picture

Steve Mayer - 0
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 09, 2021, Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) set off with pace as it heaved 2.69%...
Read more
Markets

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 2.42

Steve Mayer - 0
Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TENX) open the trading on April 09, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 16.85% to $2.08. During the day,...
Read more
Markets

Apple Inc. (AAPL) PE Ratio stood at $35.95: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

Steve Mayer - 0
As on April 09, 2021, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) got off with the flyer as it spiked 2.02% to $132.99. During the day, the...
Read more
Markets

Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) last week performance was -31.19%

Steve Mayer - 0
Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) flaunted slowness of -1.68% at $0.51, as the Stock market unbolted on April 09, 2021. During the day, the...
Read more

Leave A Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© Copyright - newsdaemon.com

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.