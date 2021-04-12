Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) EPS is poised to hit 1.84 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

By Zach King
As on April 09, 2021, Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) started slowly as it slid -2.16% to $223.31. During the day, the stock rose to $225.07 and sunk to $221.32 before settling in for the price of $228.24 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BABA posted a 52-week range of $189.53-$319.32.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s annual sales growth was 46.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 42.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 67.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $2.71 billion, simultaneously with a float of $2.43 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $617.53 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $243.66, while the 200-day Moving Average is $260.33.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 252084 employees. It has generated 4,862,959 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 1,424,061. The stock had 11.92 Receivables turnover and 0.45 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +42.67, operating margin was +18.74 and Pretax Margin of +32.69.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Internet Retail industry. Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 10.21%, in contrast to 39.90% institutional ownership.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2020, the company posted $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $3.18) by $0.17. This company achieved a net margin of +29.28 while generating a return on equity of 23.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.7 per share during the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 67.50% and is forecasted to reach 11.55 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 3.69% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 42.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 6.63. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $25.28, and its Beta score is 0.81. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.28. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 23.83.

In the same vein, BABA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 8.83, a figure that is expected to reach 1.84 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 11.55 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Alibaba Group Holding Limited, BABA], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 16.61 million was lower the volume of 19.08 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 41.73% While, its Average True Range was 6.32.

Raw Stochastic average of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 17.41%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 13.96% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 29.07% that was lower than 44.85% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

