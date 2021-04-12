Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) EPS growth this year is -405.70%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

By Shaun Noe
Company News

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CCL) established initial surge of 2.59% at $29.30, as the Stock market unbolted on April 09, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $29.575 and sunk to $28.489 before settling in for the price of $28.56 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CCL posted a 52-week range of $10.95-$30.63.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s annual sales growth was -18.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -51.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -405.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.09 billion, simultaneously with a float of $844.61 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $31.45 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $25.30, while the 200-day Moving Average is $19.09.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 69000 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -52.26, operating margin was -84.99 and Pretax Margin of -183.25.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Carnival Corporation & plc industry. Carnival Corporation & plc’s current insider ownership accounts for 8.40%, in contrast to 51.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 12, this organization’s General Counsel & Secretary sold 2,760 shares at the rate of 20.24, making the entire transaction reach 55,859 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 79,535. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 12, Company’s President & CEO sold 44,386 for 20.24, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 898,310. This particular insider is now the holder of 499,515 in total.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 2/27/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$1.79 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at -$1.54) by -$0.25. This company achieved a net margin of -182.95 while generating a return on equity of -44.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

Carnival Corporation & plc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -405.70% and is forecasted to reach 0.17 in the upcoming year.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CCL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.64. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.62.

In the same vein, CCL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -13.31, a figure that is expected to reach -1.45 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.17 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Carnival Corporation & plc, CCL]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 42.96 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 71.22% While, its Average True Range was 1.51.

Raw Stochastic average of Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 91.53%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 80.80% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 54.95% that was lower than 55.44% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

