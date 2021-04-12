Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) recent quarterly performance of 24.48% is not showing the real picture

By Steve Mayer
Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) started the day on April 09, 2021, with a price decrease of -3.26% at $1.78. During the day, the stock rose to $1.83 and sunk to $1.76 before settling in for the price of $1.84 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GNUS posted a 52-week range of $0.23-$11.73.

The company of the Communication Services sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 22.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 0.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -125.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $300.32 million, simultaneously with a float of $278.74 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $552.60 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.0054, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.6290.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 27 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -0.86, operating margin was -720.44 and Pretax Margin of -16182.48.

Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Entertainment Industry. Genius Brands International Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.50%, in contrast to 11.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 29, this organization’s Director sold 400 shares at the rate of 0.66, making the entire transaction reach 264 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 44,600. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 06, Company’s Director bought 25,000 for 2.83, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 70,750. This particular insider is now the holder of 45,000 in total.

Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2018, the organization reported -$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.14) by -$0.1. This company achieved a net margin of -16182.48 while generating a return on equity of -626.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Genius Brands International Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -125.90%.

Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 15.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.25. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 221.04.

In the same vein, GNUS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -5.16.

Technical Analysis of Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS), its last 5-days Average volume was 17.23 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 36.62 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 6.35% While, its Average True Range was 0.2302.

Raw Stochastic average of Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 33.66%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 3.60% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 114.61% that was lower than 158.31% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

