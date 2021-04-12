Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 0.69

By Shaun Noe
Company News

As on April 09, 2021, Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: YVR) started slowly as it slid -5.33% to $3.55. During the day, the stock rose to $3.81 and sunk to $3.51 before settling in for the price of $3.75 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, YVR posted a 52-week range of $1.27-$7.50.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 20.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 62.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $10.01 million, simultaneously with a float of $8.61 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $48.49 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.67, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.89.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 95 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -1806.19, operating margin was -17287.95 and Pretax Margin of -10954.65.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Electronic Gaming & Multimedia industry. Liquid Media Group Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 21.60%, in contrast to 4.70% institutional ownership.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -10954.65 while generating a return on equity of -68.00. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Liquid Media Group Ltd.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 62.70%.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: YVR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.78. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1292.84.

In the same vein, YVR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.51.

Technical Analysis of Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Liquid Media Group Ltd., YVR], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 3.07 million was lower the volume of 8.98 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 32.10% While, its Average True Range was 0.76.

Raw Stochastic average of Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 34.49%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 12.61% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 221.64% that was higher than 166.16% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

