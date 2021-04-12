NIO Inc. (NIO) 14-day ATR is 3.19: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) flaunted slowness of -1.50% at $38.12, as the Stock market unbolted on April 09, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $38.36 and sunk to $37.01 before settling in for the price of $38.70 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NIO posted a 52-week range of $2.63-$66.99.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 57.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.35 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.01 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $63.41 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $47.08, while the 200-day Moving Average is $34.20.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 7763 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +7.95, operating margin was -27.97 and Pretax Margin of -32.18.

NIO Inc. (NIO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the NIO Inc. industry. NIO Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.53%, in contrast to 36.20% institutional ownership.

NIO Inc. (NIO) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at -$0.07) by -$0.09. This company achieved a net margin of -34.51 while generating a return on equity of -50.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

NIO Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 57.20% and is forecasted to reach -0.10 in the upcoming year.

NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for NIO Inc. (NIO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.19. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 25.55.

In the same vein, NIO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.75, a figure that is expected to reach -0.15 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.10 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of NIO Inc. (NIO)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [NIO Inc., NIO]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 107.46 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 48.92% While, its Average True Range was 2.80.

Raw Stochastic average of NIO Inc. (NIO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 17.70%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 39.02% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 70.20% that was lower than 82.65% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.