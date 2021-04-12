RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) EPS growth this year is -368.30%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) flaunted slowness of -6.80% at $9.32, as the Stock market unbolted on April 09, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $9.8609 and sunk to $9.21 before settling in for the price of $10.00 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RLX posted a 52-week range of $7.89-$35.00.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -368.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.69 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.44 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $15.71 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $17.56.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 661 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +39.99, operating margin was +0.34 and Pretax Margin of +2.68.

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $0.04) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -3.35 while generating a return on equity of -15.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

RLX Technology Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -368.30% and is forecasted to reach 0.39 in the upcoming year.

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for RLX Technology Inc. (RLX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.69. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 26.94.

In the same vein, RLX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.01, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.39 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of RLX Technology Inc. (RLX)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [RLX Technology Inc., RLX]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 12.98 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 36.97% While, its Average True Range was 1.39.

