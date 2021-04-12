Synthetic Biologics Inc. (SYN) went down -0.49% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

By Shaun Noe
Company News

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 09, 2021, Synthetic Biologics Inc. (AMEX: SYN) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.49% to $0.65. During the day, the stock rose to $0.65 and sunk to $0.64 before settling in for the price of $0.65 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SYN posted a 52-week range of $0.25-$1.70.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 48.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 32.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $129.66 million, simultaneously with a float of $127.36 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $83.86 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.7750, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.5572.

Synthetic Biologics Inc. (SYN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.77%, in contrast to 1.50% institutional ownership.

Synthetic Biologics Inc. (SYN) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.08) by -$0.06. This company achieved a return on equity of -89.69. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 32.50% and is forecasted to reach -0.12 in the upcoming year.

Synthetic Biologics Inc. (AMEX: SYN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Synthetic Biologics Inc. (SYN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.07.

In the same vein, SYN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.67, a figure that is expected to reach -0.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.12 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Synthetic Biologics Inc. (SYN)

Going through the that latest performance of [Synthetic Biologics Inc., SYN]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.6 million was inferior to the volume of 21.81 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 30.49% While, its Average True Range was 0.0609.

Raw Stochastic average of Synthetic Biologics Inc. (SYN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 23.68%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 22.30% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 73.93% that was lower than 179.17% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

