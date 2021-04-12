The key reasons why Arrival (ARVL) is -59.06% away from 52-week high?

Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL) open the trading on April 09, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -2.81% to $15.22. During the day, the stock rose to $15.80 and sunk to $15.15 before settling in for the price of $15.66 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ARVL posted a 52-week range of $9.50-$37.18.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $606.16 million, simultaneously with a float of $54.01 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $9.49 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $23.32, while the 200-day Moving Average is $17.37.

Arrival (ARVL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Auto Manufacturers industry. Arrival’s current insider ownership accounts for 76.70%, in contrast to 1.60% institutional ownership.

Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Arrival (ARVL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.31.

In the same vein, ARVL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.16.

Technical Analysis of Arrival (ARVL)

[Arrival, ARVL] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 7.09% While, its Average True Range was 2.01.

Raw Stochastic average of Arrival (ARVL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 19.44%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 2.40% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 92.86% that was lower than 112.35% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.