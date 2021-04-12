The key reasons why Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) is -35.73% away from 52-week high?

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX: DNN) started the day on April 09, 2021, with a price decrease of -5.69% at $1.16. During the day, the stock rose to $1.25 and sunk to $1.14 before settling in for the price of $1.23 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DNN posted a 52-week range of $0.27-$1.80.

The company of the Energy sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 2.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 4.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 15.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $669.15 million, simultaneously with a float of $664.10 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $900.90 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.0705, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.6204.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 65 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -46.32, operating margin was -123.13 and Pretax Margin of -118.86.

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Uranium Industry. Denison Mines Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 12.00%, in contrast to 7.30% institutional ownership.

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2017, the organization reported -$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $0) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -112.90 while generating a return on equity of -7.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Denison Mines Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 15.70% and is forecasted to reach -0.01 in the upcoming year.

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX: DNN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Denison Mines Corp. (DNN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.11. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 78.34.

In the same vein, DNN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.02, a figure that is expected to reach -0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.01 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Denison Mines Corp. (DNN)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX: DNN), its last 5-days Average volume was 23.08 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 29.74 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 53.98% While, its Average True Range was 0.1063.

Raw Stochastic average of Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 56.10%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 44.12% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 74.30% that was lower than 108.16% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.