9F Inc. (JFU) volume hits 1.68 million: A New Opening for Investors

9F Inc. (NASDAQ: JFU) flaunted slowness of -10.24% at $1.49, as the Stock market unbolted on April 12, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $1.67 and sunk to $1.48 before settling in for the price of $1.66 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, JFU posted a 52-week range of $0.72-$9.65.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -240.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $195.19 million, simultaneously with a float of $128.23 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $292.62 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.8619, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.6479.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 1946 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 345,866 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -161,401. The stock had 9.71 Receivables turnover and 0.52 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +74.74, operating margin was -45.55 and Pretax Margin of -47.74.

9F Inc. (JFU) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -46.67 while generating a return on equity of -31.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

9F Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -240.10%.

9F Inc. (NASDAQ: JFU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for 9F Inc. (JFU). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.20. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.63.

In the same vein, JFU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.81.

Technical Analysis of 9F Inc. (JFU)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [9F Inc., JFU]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 5.05 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 13.09% While, its Average True Range was 0.1871.

Raw Stochastic average of 9F Inc. (JFU) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 18.29%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 1.35% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 87.85% that was lower than 140.32% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.