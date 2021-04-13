Cuentas Inc. (CUEN) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 0.58

Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ: CUEN) open the trading on April 12, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 1.14% to $3.65. During the day, the stock rose to $4.55 and sunk to $3.52 before settling in for the price of $3.61 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CUEN posted a 52-week range of $3.00-$10.44.

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of 158.40% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 51.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -101.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $13.82 million, simultaneously with a float of $4.82 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $48.76 million.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 1 workers. It has generated 186,000 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -2,700,333. The stock had 10.33 Receivables turnover and 0.07 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -347.49, operating margin was -1394.09 and Pretax Margin of -1341.04.

Cuentas Inc. (CUEN) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -1451.79 while generating a return on equity of -238.19.

Cuentas Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -101.20%.

Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ: CUEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cuentas Inc. (CUEN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.40. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 81.27.

In the same vein, CUEN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.32.

Technical Analysis of Cuentas Inc. (CUEN)

[Cuentas Inc., CUEN] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 44.11% While, its Average True Range was 0.40.